The Ultimate Guide to Huckleberry Picking in WA: Best Times & Top Locations

If you are a novice huckleberry hunter, these tips are for you. It's almost huckleberry season in Washington State, so hopefully a few of these tips will help when you're out hunting for the perfect huckleberry patch.

When Does Huckleberry Season Start in Washington State?

One of my favorite things to do as a kid was huckleberry hunting with my foster parents. Luckily, we had a little patch we could go to near where I grew up on the Grand Ronde River.

The sweet spot for huckleberry picking in Washington falls between mid-August and early September.

You start at the lower elevations and then move to the higher elevations as the season progresses.

If you’re aiming for late-season picking, head to higher elevations and areas near the Cascades or Mt. Rainier.

Top Locations to Pick Wild Huckleberries in WA State - Our Fresh Picks

Here are a few locations to check out if you are a novice huckleberry picker:

At Mt. Rainier National Park, non-commercial pickers can collect up to two quarts per person per day between August and September.

Berry picking tip: Huckleberries are best at Indian Henry’s Hunting Grounds and along the Noble Knob trail.

According to discoverlewiscounty.com, in Gifford Pinchot, non-commercial harvesters (with a free-use permit) may pick up to one gallon per day and a maximum of three per year, often in areas like the Sawtooth Berry Fields and Indian Heaven Wilderness

So, as you get ready for huckleberry season here in Washington State, there are a few tips and locations that hopefully will let you have a good first time out there in the mountains.

Happy Picking!

