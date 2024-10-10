One of Tri-Cities Best Hikes near Benton City, Washington

This is a great time of year to hike! If you're like me, I've curtailed my hiking during the summer heat. I don't like to worry about Rattlesnakes and I simply can't handle the Tri-Cities heat in the mid to late summer!

But, now it's perfect hiking weather. Today I hiked one of the places where I often take my horses. My dogs love to come with me, whether I'm riding my horse or hiking.

Rattlesnake Mountain has become a favorite for hikers, horse riders, and Mountain bikers.

It's a good idea to take a small First aid kit and Pepper Spray with you at all times.

Bringing water is also a good idea and have your Cell phone with you.

A Discovery Pass is needed to park at the Rattlesnake Trailhead.

Rattlesnakes are out more during the Summer months

There are enough varied trails that you don't feel the mountain is 'Crowded.' It seems there is enough room for everyone!

The other good thing about Rattlesnake Mountain is that it's a very open viewing area, so if you're riding horses alone there isn't much your horse can spook from. Horses have a good view of any potential predator.

Rattlesnake Mountain has easy hiking trails with some rocky areas.

I ride a lot alone and I always feel safe riding there because of that. Not much is hiding around a wooded area that pops out unexpectedly.

You usually have a full view of a biker or another hiker or rider from far off, which gives your horse plenty of time to see what's coming.

There doesn't seem to be much wildlife there. Maybe a rabbit or two. I've hiked and ridden there for years. I've never even seen a deer up there.

The view from the top is incredible. This time of year, all the tumbleweeds are changing to a beautiful magenta color.

Fall colors are beginning their vibrant change making it even more beautiful to see.

I love seeing all the wild desert flowers full of color! There are basalt rocks up there too.

Basalt rocks are not indigenous to this area. They were carried here when the big Wallula Gap flood happened I think. Or I remember hearing that anyway.

(If only these rocks could talk what interesting tales they could tell. I wonder just who or what roamed these hills so long ago.

Often I see a 'Den' or some kind of hideout for some kind of wildlife. Maybe a badger or a varmot of some kind.

I hope it's not a Rattlesnake den, but I really don't know what it is. Maybe a rabbit hole.

