Drive-In Theater in Washington State Makes Top 18 Nationwide Best List
Remember the good old days when drive-in theaters were a popular pastime for families and couples alike?
Do Drive-In Theaters Still Exist In Washington State?
The US was once home to more than 4,000 drive-in theaters. However, the rise of indoor multiplexes put a stop to most of these retro gems.
I remember growing up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and from my house I could see the big screen. I guess I should've learned how to read lips as a kid. We had two drive-in theaters but by the time I was a teenager, they both had gone the way of the horse and buggy.
If you're feeling nostalgic and wondering if there are still drive-in theaters operating in Washington State, the good news is that there are indeed a few of these outdoor cinemas still in business, and one of them has been listed as one of the best in the nation thanks to tripsavvy.com
The Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre Complex in Oak Harbor Washington made the list at #18.
The theater also has an arcade, go-karts, and a concession stand that sells hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, candy, and soda.
If you want to experience a cool jump into the past, check out the Blue Fox.
Another option for us living in Tri-Cities is heading over the Oregon border to Milton-Freewater. They've got a great drive-in theater that you can check out too. I've included a link here.
It's cool seeing these drive-in theaters still letting us walk down memory lane for the next generation.