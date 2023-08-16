Drive-In Theater in Washington State Makes Top 18 Nationwide Best List

Where Are Some Of The Best Drive-In Theaters In Washington State?

Remember the good old days when drive-in theaters were a popular pastime for families and couples alike?



Do Drive-In Theaters Still Exist In Washington State?

The US was once home to more than 4,000 drive-in theaters. However, the rise of indoor multiplexes put a stop to most of these retro gems.

I remember growing up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and from my house I could see the big screen. I guess I should've learned how to read lips as a kid. We had two drive-in theaters but by the time I was a teenager, they both had gone the way of the horse and buggy.

If you're feeling nostalgic and wondering if there are still drive-in theaters operating in Washington State, the good news is that there are indeed a few of these outdoor cinemas still in business, and one of them has been listed as one of the best in the nation thanks to tripsavvy.com

The Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre Complex in Oak Harbor Washington made the list at #18.

The theater also has an arcade, go-karts, and a concession stand that sells hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, candy, and soda.

If you want to experience a cool jump into the past, check out the Blue Fox.

Another option for us living in Tri-Cities is heading over the Oregon border to Milton-Freewater. They've got a great drive-in theater that you can check out too. I've included a link here.

It's cool seeing these drive-in theaters still letting us walk down memory lane for the next generation.

