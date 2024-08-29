We all feel like eating a good home-cooked meal at times. Correct me if I'm wrong but typical restaurant food versus a pot roast or even a grilled cheese sandwich made by your mom or grandma are two completely different things!

Which local diners have the best food and prices

Finding a great local diner-type place that hits the spot, can be a challenge. I've been to a few really good ones around the Tri-Cities but after checking, I see some of them are no longer in business or have changed names or owners.

So many restaurants to choose from

I live in Benton City and used to visit Mama's Diner here. It struggled after Covid and ended up closing.

Hills Restaurant is a nice hometown restaurant that has been around forever it seems. I've never had a bad meal there and quite enjoy how quaint it is.

A Tri-Cities passionate favorite has always been Sage Port Grille where not only do you get great food, but you get the added "experience" They stay pretty busy and for good reason! I think the crowds there are ALL regulars and they may need to expand to fit all the newcomers wanting to try it out!

One place I absolutely love is The Spudnut Shop In Richland's Uptown. I've never had an actual meal there. But, I LOVE the donuts and coffee! And it's been around forever!

I used to go to Andy's Restaurant in Pasco on Court St and loved it! I had heard a bit of small-town gossip that it closed due to a divorce and the other half opened Andy's North across the street. I have no idea if there is any truth to that rumor.

Sterlings restaurant has multiple locations. It's a big restaurant, but for some reason when I go into the Queensgate one, I feel like I always get a great meal and the waiters and waitresses are so kind they make you feel like family. That's not easy to find in a larger establishment. So It's definitely on my favorite list. (and I love their Hot chocolate)

There was a time when there weren't many choices for a local family diner with good food. So support local and try one out today!

Bon Appetit

Faith

