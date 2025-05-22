It's got to be a great burger if it's been around for 77 years in Washington State.

Happy Birthday: 77 years of Washington State's Best Burger Joint

As you may know, I'm a huge cheeseburger fan. It's my favorite food, and I've been to a lot of great hamburger joints in my home state of Washington.

My foster mom made the best burgers at Boggan's Oasis on the Grand Ronde River, but another great burger place is celebrating its 77th birthday, and it might have the best burger in Washington State.

You might already suspect who I'm talking about, but if you haven't had a Miner's burger, you are missing out on a thing of beauty. Miner's has been slinging jumbo burgers for over 77 years. It's a road trip worth taking if you've never been.

77 years later: Why this WA state burger joint is still #1

I first encountered Miner's when I lived in Yakima back in the 90s on my first tour of duty at 107.3 KFFM.

It's a great burger, and I was always fascinated by the family history.

The cool thing is that the original house remains on the site, and it's wild seeing a house right in the middle of a business district, untouched by time and progress.

Miner's is still family owned after 77 years which I think leads to its charm and of course the burgers are delicious!

So head to Yakima and get yourself a Big Miner to celebrate 77 years of great burgers right here in Washington State.

