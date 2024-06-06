One of the Best Biker Rides in America Is in Washington State

It's summertime in the PNW and time for some awesome road trips. Kickstands up and one road trip you have got to take is between Clarkston Washington and Enterprise Oregon.



Take The Rattlesnake Grade To The Buford Grade Between Clarkston And Enterprise

As a kid growing up on the Grande Ronde River on State Route 129, I was accustomed to seeing bikers (motorcycle and 10-speeds) coming to the Boggan's Oasis for a quick meal and a huge piece of homemade apple pie that my foster mom would make for the weary travelers.

credit: megan mikals

It's easy to take for granted the sheer beauty of the region but now the American Motorcycle Association has named the stretch of highway from Clarkston Washington to Enterprise Oregon one of the best bike rides in America according to an article from the Union Bulletin.

Having grown up there, I can tell you that the road trip is worth it. You'll travel the whole 80 miles down the Rattlesnake Grade and then back up the Oregon side through the Buford Grade.

Once you get to Enterprise Oregon, you could even cut over and take some time to explore Wallowa Lake. (one of my favorite places to go as a kid)

credit: megan mikals

So if you've been thinking about a great summer road trip that'll show off the beauty of Washington and Oregon, I'd highly recommend the trek from Clarkston Washington to Enterprise Oregon, perhaps THE best road trip you'll find in America in my humble opinion.