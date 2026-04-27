Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Announces Lee Brice for Big Summer Concert Night

Country is coming to town as Lee Brice has been announced as the next musical act at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo.

Lee Brice Coming to Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Summer Concert Series

Get our free mobile app

Get Ready, Tri-Cities: Lee Brice Hits the Benton-Franklin Fair

All your favorite songs, like Hard To Love and I Drive Your Truck, will be great to hear under the stars at the fair on August 27th.

Brice has had over 12 billion streams on massive #1 hits that'll keep you singing and humming all night long.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Skillet Is Coming To The Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo

In a press release from the fair:

Brice has earned multiple CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY nominations and has scored nine No. 1 singles throughout his career. Brice has also written songs recorded by stars like Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, and Kenny Chesney. He recently released new music, including “Drinkin’ Buddies” with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters, and is preparing even more music for his upcoming 2026 album.

Tickets for the show go on sale on May 1st.

For more information on the show, please visit this link.