Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Receives Honor of Excellence Award

Great news for the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo!

The organization has won an award for excellence in the Hall of Honor Communications contest for the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The group is a not-for-profit corporation serving state and regional agricultural fairs and shows.

Our local fair won for the 2022 flyer, By the Numbers, below.

The flyer outlines the event according to the amount of people, money, exhibits and more, thus, an explanation of the fair according to the numbers.

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo turns 75 this year.

Everyone at the fair is looking forward to the 75th anniversary of the event. Typically known as The Best Week of Summer, it's my favorite Tri-Cities happening.

What are the dates of the fair this year?

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo runs August 22nd through August 26th. So far, acts haven't yet been announced.

For 75 years, the Benton Franklin Fair has been the grand finale of summer in the Tri-Cities: Kids who have nurtured projects all year finally get to show them off, it’s the last hurrah before the first day of school, and a place where friends old and new connect for a few days of fun. The Fair is also a major contributor to the economy in our region. The event has an economic output of $18.5 million in Benton County alone. Statewide, agricultural fairs generate nearly $400 million annually in business revenue, providing local jobs, and bringing visitors to communities across the region.

Interested in renting a space at the Benton County fairgrounds?

You can call 509-222-3751.

