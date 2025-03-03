Benton Franklin Fair Announces "All Star" Concert for August 2025

For me, the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is one of my favorite events in the Tri-Cities.



We've had some great artists come through and for me, the pop artists shows are some of my favorites that have come to our fair.

From the Starship to Goo Goo Dolls and YES I remember that Sabrina Carpenter had come to the fair long before her massive stardom.

It's cool to be able to announce another set of pop music legends are coming as Sir Mix-A-Lot and Smash Mouth will take the main stage on August 22nd.

It's be a massive throwback concert with your favorite songs like "All Star" and "Baby Got Back" to a name of few of the classics you'll hear under the stars in Kennewick.

Washingtonian Sir Mix-A-Lot Will Lead The Throwback Party At The Fair in August

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7, at 8 am. Reserved seating options range from $30 to $60 and can only be purchased through the Benton Franklin Fair’s official website.

Fans are encouraged to buy directly from the fair to avoid third-party resellers.

For tickets and additional information, visit: www.bentonfranklinfair.com/smashmouthandsirmixalot

