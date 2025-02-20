Guess Who’s Cashing In? Benton County WA’s Surprising Highest-Paid Employee

You Won't Believe Who Tops the Salary Charts in Benton County, Washington

I'll be the first to admit, I'm always curious about what other people make.



Benton County Washington's Highest Paid Public Employee Revealed

It's always surprising to discover the highest-paid public employees in Washington State.

You see, we pay our taxes that fund their salaries, so there is a reason as a tax-payer, you should be concerned about where your tax dollars are going.

I did an article a few years back on the highest-paid Washington State's public employee and it was the University of Washington's head football coach Jedd Fisch who makes 7.5 million a year - just to coach football - WOW!

So I did a little digging because I'm curious who the highest-paid Benton County public employees in our neck of the woods are. You'd actually be surprised that no one is making 7.5 million a year.

Meet the Unexpected Highest Paid Employee in Benton County, WA

The highest-paid employee was once Andy Miller, Benton County Prosecutor, who was making an average of 203,000 a year back in 2017 before he retired.

The newest highest-paid employee currently is Matthew Rassmussen. He's the Deputy County Administrator with an annual salary of $210,782. It doesn't include bonuses and such and the information comes from the website govsalaries.com

At $210,782, seems like we are getting a pretty good deal in Benton County Washington because we could be paying someone a few million dollars, and in our county, our tax dollars aren't going to an outrageous salary.

