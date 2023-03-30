Male Intruder Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Benton City

A male intruder was arrested after breaking into a vacant property in Benton City.

Get our free mobile app

The man was seen breaking into a the vacant residence late Wednesday night in the 400 block of 7th Street. Officers contained the area and with the help of a Benton County drone, were able to locate the man inside the vacant home. He claimed he was allowed to be at the residence.

After investigation, it was determined the man had two outstanding warrants. The suspect was taken into custody.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.