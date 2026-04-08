Three Major Incidents Keep Benton County Deputies on Their Toes

Talk about a busy day for Benton County Sheriff's deputies, as three separate cases have kept them on their toes.

Benton County’s Wild Day: Escapee, Standoff, and “Sovereign Citizen” Stop

In a posting from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, two cases have been resolved, and one case is still open, hoping for help from the residents of the Columbia Basin.

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Benton County Deputies Face Escapee and “Sovereign Citizen” Claims

The priority is the recapture of David R. Arnold. David R. Arnold was released on furlough from jail. He was required to return, but he escaped on foot in Kennewick. Consequently, a new arrest warrant has been issued.

If you see him, contact local law enforcement.

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In another case, BCSO deputies tracked down a wanted sex offender. After a short stand-off, he was taken into custody without incident. Richland Police Department assisted with this call.

In a final stop, and one that will make you chuckle, in Benton City, the deputies encountered a "traveler" associated with the "Sovereign Citizen" movement.

These individuals often falsely assert that they do not require license plates or a driver's license to operate a vehicle.

In a shocking turn of events, the driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license and possessed an active arrest warrant issued by Walla Walla County.

Furthermore, the vehicle’s registration had expired since 2019, leading to it being towed.

Under Washington State law, both valid license plates and a current driver’s license are mandatory for all motorists.

As you can see, a busy day for the deputies of the Benton County Sheriff's Department.