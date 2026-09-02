Benton County Deputies Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Tri-Cities Operations

Benton County Sheriff's Department Deputies were busy over the last few days with two critical arrests.

BCSO Deputies Locate Wanted Suspect Who Allegedly Planned to Flee to Mexico

Here are the details of the incidents that kept officers busy:

BCSO officers arrested a wanted subject yesterday at the Columbia Park Apartments in Richland, located across from Chief Joseph Middle School.

His warrants were for multiple counts of voyeurism in the 1st degree and possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Credit: BSCO via Facebook Credit: BSCO via Facebook

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Benton County Deputies Track Down Wanted Suspect in Finley Residence

The individual was first spotted in a vehicle with a female and was later tracked back to the apartment complex.

K9 Sir Edward also assisted during the incident, and the subject surrendered before the K9 apprehended him.

Credit: BCSO via Facebook Credit: BCSO via Facebook

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In another arrest and case, BCSO officers have taken another wanted subject into custody following information that he was preparing to flee to Mexico after recent violent domestic violence felony warrants were issued for his arrest.

BSCO officers then located him at a residence in East Kennewick (Finley), where his vehicle appeared to be recently packed, suggesting he was planning to abscond.

Due to medical concerns, the subject was transported to the hospital for clearance before being booked into jail.

Shout-out to our officers for the great work they are doing to keep our streets safe here in the Tri-Cities.