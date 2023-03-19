3 Kids Are Safe After Starting Field Fire in Tri-Cites

3 children are safe after they allegedly started a fire near Hover Park on Saturday.

According to a Benton County Fire District #1 press release:

Crews with Benton County Fire District #1 (BCFD1) arrived at the far southeast end of Hover Park along the Columbia River just after 3:30 p.m. to find about a half-acre of brush burning among Russian olive trees. Using water from water tenders, large tank trucks that can each carry about 1,800 gallons of water, firefighters were able to put out the flames. Winds in the area were light at the time and the fire was in an area between the river and a dirt road, helping to prevent the flames from spreading.

The fire started when 3 kids reportedly took "a torch" from their parents' vehicle and tried to light cardboard on fire. It could have been worse. Fire crews were able to douse the flames before it was able to ignite more brush along the Columbia River.

The children were not injured in the fire. According to the press release, no property or homes were threatened in the fire and no citations will be issued.

For parents who would like to teach their children about fire safety, you're encouraged to visit the Sparky School House.

