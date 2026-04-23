Benton County Detectives Investigate Serious Injuries to Jail Inmate

Benton County's Major Crimes unit is investigating an inmate who sustained injuries while incarcerated.

Benton County Jail Inmate Hospitalized, Detectives Reviewing Incident

The incident occurred on April 19th at approximately 7:00 PM, as reported in a posting from the Benton County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

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Detectives Review Surveillance After Benton County Jail Inmate Injured

The inmate has been identified as 34-year-old Samuel Madrigal-Santana.

Here are details of the incident:

Benton County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives responded to the Benton County Jail to investigate injuries sustained by a male inmate while he was housed alone in a holding cell.

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At this stage of the investigation, the injuries do not appear to have been caused by outside influence, although detectives are continuing to review all circumstances surrounding the incident.

Madrigal-Santana was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains under medical care.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is taking this situation very seriously, and detectives are working diligently to determine the full circumstances surrounding the injury.

You can read more about the investigation here.