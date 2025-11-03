K9 “Sir Edward” Helps Catch Suspect in Benton County Break-In

On Sunday, November 2nd, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious man caught on video entering a residence under renovation.

Benton County Deputies Arrest Intruder at Renovation Site

The property owner, who was monitoring security cameras, quickly contacted law enforcement after spotting the intruder on his property.

Deputies from the B-Squad, along with K9 “Sir Edward” and his handler Deputy Bergman, arrived at the scene and contained the area.

K9 Team Brings Suspect Safely into Custody After Standoff in Benton County

After several commands for the suspect to come out went unanswered, deputies entered the home to clear it room by room.

Inside, they discovered a transient male hiding in a small room.

When the suspect ignored further commands to surrender, K9 “Sir Edward” was deployed and successfully apprehended the man by the forearm.

Deputies immediately moved in to take control of the situation and place the suspect under arrest for residential burglary.

The suspect received medical attention for the bite before being booked into jail.

Talk about an amazing takedown and such an awesome job from the K-9 squad.

As they say, that's taking a bite out of crime here in the Tri-Cities.

