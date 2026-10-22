Where to Find Benton County Ballot Drop Boxes in the Tri-Cities
I can't believe Election Day is around the corner, and there are several locations around our community where you can drop your ballot into the box to make sure your vote is counted.
Don't Mail Your Ballot? Here Are Your Benton County Drop Box Options
I always say, if you don't vote, you can't complain about who gets voted in. Even if your party loses, you did your part. Let's rock the vote and have your voice heard in the 2026 midterms.
Benton County Voters: Here's Where You Can Drop Off Your Ballot
So around Benton County, you have plenty of places to drop off your ballot.
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Here is the complete list of ballot drop box locations:
Benton County Ballot Drop Box Locations
Prosser Courthouse
620 Market St.
Prosser, WA 99350
Benton City Hall
1009 Dale Ave.
Benton City, WA 99320
Kennewick City Hall
524 S. Auburn St.
Kennewick, WA 99336
Finley Middle School
37208 S. Finley Rd.
Kennewick, WA 99337
Benton County Campus
7122 W. Okanogan Pl.
Kennewick, WA 99336
Benton County Elections Center
7122 W. Okanogan Pl., Building F
Kennewick, WA 99336
Southridge Sports Complex
2901 Southridge Blvd.
Kennewick, WA 99338
Badger Mountain Community Park
350 Keene Rd.
Richland, WA 99352
Jefferson Park Drop Box
Symons St. & Geo. Washington Way
Richland, WA 99352
West Richland Library Box
3803 W. Van Giesen St.
West Richland, WA 99353
West Richland City Hall
3100 Belmont Blvd.
West Richland, WA 99353
WSU Tri-Cities Drop Box
2770 Crimson Way
Richland, WA 99354
You have until November 3rd at 8 PM to get your ballot to the ballot box or mail it a few days early to get it postmarked so it counts, and say your piece with your vote. You can get more details about voting in Benton County here.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals