Where to Find Benton County Ballot Drop Boxes in the Tri-Cities

I can't believe Election Day is around the corner, and there are several locations around our community where you can drop your ballot into the box to make sure your vote is counted.

Don't Mail Your Ballot? Here Are Your Benton County Drop Box Options

I always say, if you don't vote, you can't complain about who gets voted in. Even if your party loses, you did your part. Let's rock the vote and have your voice heard in the 2026 midterms.

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Benton County Voters: Here's Where You Can Drop Off Your Ballot

So around Benton County, you have plenty of places to drop off your ballot.

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Here is the complete list of ballot drop box locations:

Photo by Tareq Ismail on Unsplash white product label

Benton County Ballot Drop Box Locations

Prosser Courthouse

620 Market St.

Prosser, WA 99350

Benton City Hall

1009 Dale Ave.

Benton City, WA 99320

Kennewick City Hall

524 S. Auburn St.

Kennewick, WA 99336

Finley Middle School

37208 S. Finley Rd.

Kennewick, WA 99337

Benton County Campus

7122 W. Okanogan Pl.

Kennewick, WA 99336

Benton County Elections Center

7122 W. Okanogan Pl., Building F

Kennewick, WA 99336

Southridge Sports Complex

2901 Southridge Blvd.

Kennewick, WA 99338

Badger Mountain Community Park

350 Keene Rd.

Richland, WA 99352

Jefferson Park Drop Box

Symons St. & Geo. Washington Way

Richland, WA 99352

West Richland Library Box

3803 W. Van Giesen St.

West Richland, WA 99353

West Richland City Hall

3100 Belmont Blvd.

West Richland, WA 99353

WSU Tri-Cities Drop Box

2770 Crimson Way

Richland, WA 99354

You have until November 3rd at 8 PM to get your ballot to the ballot box or mail it a few days early to get it postmarked so it counts, and say your piece with your vote. You can get more details about voting in Benton County here.