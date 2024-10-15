Benton City Washington’s Best Kept Secret

Every day I take my dogs for a walk so I'm always on a quest to find new and interesting places for us to explore.

Where are all the good places to walk?

None of us like to do the same walk or hike all the time. But, depending on the amount of time I have on any given day I either walk from my house or haul my dogs in the car and drive to a place where I can hike about 3-5 miles.

Luckily around the Tri-Cities, we have so many beautiful greenway paths close to the river to walk.

Columbia Point and the Howard Amon area, Columbia Park in the Kennewick Area, we have the walking path all along Keene Road and so many other amazing walking paths around area neighborhoods.

Walking paths are abundant around the Tri-Cities area

We have hiking hills too! Badger Mountain, Candy Mountain, McBee Hill Loop, and Rattlesnake Mountain to name a few.

But, one of my easy go-to walks is a trail that weaves around Benton City. I start on a dirt trail behind my house, that intersects with the 'People Trail' of Benton City.

The trail winds around and crosses Hwy 225 and if you follow it far enough you can see some beautiful sites down by the Yakima River. There are some places you can even put your toes in.

Part of the trail can get pretty hot in the summer, so I have to take the dogs early in the morning to avoid the heat. But in Fall and Winter, it's really pretty lovely.

Some areas are shady along the way and the dogs love that! Check out the pictures!

