I love the little town I live in. Everything slows down a bit out here. The speed limit is 25 mph, and you best not go over or you'll get busted!

How small of a town is Benton City?

Benton City is just over 3,000 people. It's no wonder people move out here to get away from the hustle and bustle of the Tri-Cities which has become increasingly more populated.

Get our free mobile app

It's not unusual to see a horse-drawn draft team pulling a wagon down River Road or people skateboarding down Highway 225 through town.

We are close to the river, so the banks are often filled in summer with kayakers or fishermen. The walking path that makes its way around and through town is a beautiful scenic route you can take on foot, horseback, or bike.

What kinds of things will I find in Benton City?

This weekend is Benton City Daze where you'll find all kinds of fun activities for the whole family.

September 13, 14 & 15th, you'll find plenty of events to take part in, or observe.

Live music, food, art, and demonstrations will take place all weekend!

A Dancing Horse competition will kick off Friday at 6 PM with dancing and music to follow. Food and Craft vendors with plenty to see. A Community Street at night will finish the evening.

The Parade will be on Saturday morning starting at 11:00 AM. Be sure to avoid Highway 225 unless you plan to watch the Parade. Food and Sales vendors, Little Miss BC Pageant, Games & Entertainment, BCJFRA-Jackpot, and a Community street dance later that evening.

Sunday you'll find Contests and Vendors Family games, Mutton Busting, Lawn Mower Races, and a Still Life Exhibit.

Come wander, play games or just people-watch In Benton City this weekend!