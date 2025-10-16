Ben’s Original Issues Rice Recall in Washington State

One of our favorite foods is getting recalled in Washington State, and here's what you need to know about the recall:

Ben’s Original Rice Recall Impacts Washington Stores

In a posting from the FDA:

Ben's Original is initiating a voluntary recall in the United States on a limited number of Ben's Original Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice products due to the possible presence of small, naturally occurring stones originating from the rice farm. These small stones pose possible risk of oral or digestive tract injury if consumed.

The recall is limited to the products listed below.

The one to watch for in Washington State is 534AMGRV22, which was sold in Target stores.

Food Recall Alert: Ben’s Original Ready Rice Warning

This is an isolated issue limited to these batches of Ben's Original Rice products. I've got details below on what to do if you do find the recalled product in your pantry or cupboard.

There have been no reports of injury or illness to date regarding the potentially impacted product. If you believe you have purchased this product, please do not consume it. Contact Ben’s Original Consumer Care to initiate a return and to address any questions at 1-800-548-6253 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST) Saturday and Sunday.

