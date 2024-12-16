Mysterious "Googly Eyes" Popping Up in Oregon Town

Googly Eyes are popping up in an Oregon town and the City Council is asking people to stop vandalizing the artwork.



How Are Googly Eyes Getting On Roundabout Statues In Bend Oregon?

Bend, Oregon, has quickly become one of those cool tourist destinations. The city enjoys some outdoor statues that you won't see anywhere, but lately, some jokesters have decided to put googly eyes on the art in the roundabouts.

In a posting on the City of Bend's Facebook page, the city posted this statement:

"We love our roundabout art in Bend, so let's do our part to take care of it.​

While the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art.​

While we don't condone the wreaths, leis and Santa hats, let's stay away from adhesives, graffiti and all things that can damage the art."

These googly eyes have now started a viral sensation but the City of Bend understands the fun but says to clean the art at $1500 a pop will start getting costly for the city of Bend.

Comments on the post took off like wildfire and you can read some of the comments below:

