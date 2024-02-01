Young Artists-Ben Franklin Transit Needs You For Exciting Contest
Calling all Talented artists! How would you like to have your art displayed on a bus?
Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) is inviting all students grades 9 through 12 to create an art piece that may be displayed on the 2024 BFT Art Bus.
Traditional and digital art will be accepted online, in-person, or by mail.
Paper is available at Customer Service at Three Rivers Transit Center (7109 West Okanogan Place, Kennewick) and to teachers on request.
This year's theme: Free Ride! BFT offers free rides to youth, seniors, and veterans. Transit provides freedom to those who are unable to or choose not to drive. First place winners receive a $500 gift card.
Artists are encouraged to celebrate the literal and metaphorical interpretations of a FREE RIDE.
How you should get started:
Obtain the 11” x 17” poster paper from either your art teacher or Customer Service at Three Rivers Transit Center.
Create an original design based on the theme using a horizontal (landscape) layout.
Hand draw, color, or paint the poster. Computer-generated artwork scaled at 11” x 17” horizontal (landscape) at 600 dpi is accepted—original artwork only (no AI)!
Try using digital, felt tip marker, colored pencil, tempera paint, color sticks, oils, bright watercolor, or chalk pastels since they show up well. Remember that your poster is going to be viewed from a distance, so make it CREATIVE, BOLD & BRIGHT!
Turn in your finished product to your art teacher, upload it online, or drop it off at Customer Service at Three Rivers Transit Center no later than Friday, March 1, 2024.
Submissions must follow guidelines, or they will be disqualified.
All submissions must include a completed Artist Release form.
There are some DONT'S:
Please DO NOT put your name on the front of the poster. Put your name on the back.
DO NOT use the names of real companies, sports teams, restaurants, stores, or titles of real books, movies, or TV shows on your poster.
DO NOT draw real cartoon, comic, TV, or movie characters.
DO NOT use any real logos, slogans, or advertised products, the only exception is the Ben Franklin Transit logo, of course!
Click the button below for all details.
