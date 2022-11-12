Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction

Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day

One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day.



Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the Columbia Center Mall.

According to our news partner KNDU, eviction papers were delivered on Veteran's Day to a business that celebrates veterans.

Veterans Warehouse Thrift opened up in April 2021 and made it their mission to give back to the community and especially to veterans.

Thad Lawson Jr. is the owner and he says his commitment to the community and veterans still exists even after the setback of this closure.

According to the article, the store owes about $600,000 to the property owners and so the store will have to liquidate all of its stock to hit its Sunday deadline of being out if the building.

Lawson is asking the community to help liquidate over 40,000 square feet of inventory.

Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store according to their Facebook specializes in gently used items from furniture to clothing.

Lawson says prices are drastically reduced to clear inventory over the next few days and your absolute best time to shop the store is this weekend.

It's sad to see Veterans Warehouse Thrift close and if you want to read more details about the closure, click here to see the complete article from our news partner KNDU.