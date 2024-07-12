Beloved Part of Seattle Is Now America’s Deadliest Neighborhood

Where Is The Worst Neighborhood Located In Seattle Washington?

One of my favorite places that I have lived is Seattle. There, I said it!

Belltown Is Ranked #1 As Seattle's Worst Neighborhood According To Survey

For some, they can't imagine living there but I loved my time there. I worked in downtown Seattle and loved working under the Space Needle.

Surprisingly, I discovered that one of my favorite parts of Seattle has become one of America's worst neighborhoods.

Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

When I first interviewed for my job at 4th and Vine in Seattle, my future bosses told me that they wanted to take me to dinner at Two Bells which at the time was a very hip and cool tavern in Belltown.

Belltown has a cool eclectic vibe so imagine my surprise when I came across some statistics making it one of the worst neighborhoods in Seattle.

According to the website propertyclub.nyc, Belltown is ranked #1 worst neighborhood in the Emerald City.

Here's what the website had to say about Belltown:

The most dangerous neighborhood in Seattle is Belltown. The area is known for its extremely high violent crime rate as well as its affordable housing. While Belltown may be one of the city's cheapest neighborhoods, the high crime rate is a major tradeoff. The neighborhood has a population of 10,468, and the crime rate is an astounding 480% higher than the national average. Belltown also has a high number of violent crimes, such as assaults, robberies, and homicides.

By Joe Mabel - Photo by Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1709773 By Joe Mabel - Photo by Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1709773 loading...

The good news is that Belltown has started to shift and that CNNMONEY named Belltown one of the best places to retire in Seattle in 2007.

I don't recall being afraid to walk around Belltown when I lived in Seattle but I understand some apprehension if you are out late at night.

No matter the statistics, plenty of people love Belltown and if you have never been there before, you should take a trip to check out for yourself.