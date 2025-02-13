If you’re like me—You're always on the lookout for hidden gems! Places that aren’t too far from home—that you can easily take off and visit on a free weekend.

I just discovered this article about Bellingham WA, from a site called Yardbarker You’ll be thrilled to hear that Bellingham, Washington , has been named one of the top 10 destinations for an active getaway. Bellingham is a paradise for anyone who loves to stay active while exploring. Nestled in the Pacific Northwest, this charming city is a perfect blend of outdoor adventure, stunning scenery, and small-town charm, all within a manageable drive from the Tri-Cities. Yay!

Whether you’re into hiking, biking, kayaking, or simply strolling through picturesque parks, this place has it all.

The iconic Chuckanut Drive offers breathtaking views of the Puget Sound, while nearby trails like the Oyster Dome or Lake Padden Park provide endless opportunities to stretch your legs and soak in nature.

For water lovers, kayaking on Bellingham Bay or paddleboarding at Lake Whatcom is an absolute must.

What I love most is hearing about Bellingham and its laid-back vibe and friendly locals.

After a day of adventure, you can unwind in the historic Fairhaven District, with its cozy cafes, boutique shops, and farm-to-table restaurants.

It sounds like the kind of place that feels both refreshing and familiar, like a well-kept secret you’re excited to share.

So, if you’re craving an active getaway that’s not too far from home, pack your bags and head to Bellingham. I think this hidden gem will be worth the trip!

