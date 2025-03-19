Beloved I-5 Washington State Attraction “Slothy” Comes Down

Farewell to Slothy: Washington’s I-5 Icon Says Goodbye

It might be quite the sight if you saw an 8-foot stuffed "Sloth" hanging from a tree along I-5 in Washington State.



I-5 Loses Its Charm: Slothy Takes a Final Bow

A beloved gigantic stuffed animal named "Slothy" had been hanging around the I-5 corridor near Bellingham and was causing drivers to rubberneck which could've created a dangerous situation.

So why did "Slothy" come down? The Washington State Department of Transportation removed the roadside attraction because Slothy was likely a distraction that could cause an accident.

Goodbye Slothy: The Beloved Washington Landmark Packs Up

Slothy was 70 feet above I-9 near Bellingham, no word in the posting on how Slothy got up there but now he's down among the little people again.

Judging from the comments on the posting, some folks were upset with Slothy's removal and asked what harm was the beloved stuffed animal doing so high up in the tree.

Where is Slothy headed? I hope the WSDOT keeps him at their facilities or sends him off to a good home. You can read more about Slothy's removal and what the WSDOT had to say about the situation below

