This is the first year I've ever heard the term "Dry January" I'm not much of a drinker though, aside from an occasional glass of wine. Most of my months are DRY.

Dry January is not a new trend it's been around for at least a decade or more! And there is even another trend of 'Sober October' How did I miss this?

25% of people in America participated in Dry January in 2024.

Seemingly it's the younger generations who take the lead in assessing their alcohol intake for health reasons.

Abstaining from alcohol doesn't mean you can't socialize and party with your friends. Many restaurants and bars are now focusing on offering several non-alcoholic cocktails and options so you can take your boozy-free fun into February and beyond.

Local bars in the Tri-Cities are serving up Mocktails

Among the dozens of vendors inside the Public Market in Kennewick, is Chuck and Marlys Aspinwall, with their establishment called 'Kindred Spirits".

It’s a business that started after a big life decision.

“During the pandemic, we just found that we were drinking a little bit too much and for health reasons, we decided, we’re done,” Marlys Aspinwall said.

"People would come in and just tell us their stories, and there were some times when we shed a few tears because they were just so excited to have this be a part of their life,"

As more people rethink their approach to alcohol, Seattle's hospitality scene is leaning into the sober-curious movement year-round too.

Local bars in the Seattle area boast zero-proof cocktail menus and the city's high-end restaurants have started offering nonalcoholic beverage pairings.

"Mocktails are not just a trend; they're a reflection of our evolving relationship with wellness and socializing," Scott McDowell, the general manager of the restaurant Aerlume, told Axios.

The upscale restaurant near Pike Place Market offers two mocktails on its menu: the Cucumber Fresh, a blend of fresh cucumber, mint, lime, agave, and soda, and the Pike Place Sipper, a floral mix of lavender, lime, rose water, and soda.

More places shaking up alcohol-free drinks:

At El Gaucho Seattle , try What We Drink in the Shadows, a bold mix of Seedlip Spice, Pathfinder, strawberry purée, lemon and toasted black sesame syrup.

Sabine offers customizable nonalcoholic (NA) gin and tonics along with non-alcoholic sparkling wine in white or rosé for a refined sip.

Poquitos serves a refreshing nonalcoholic margarita, blending NA tequila with housemade sour mix in any classic margarita flavor, alongside a selection of booze-free beers.

