Before Chick-fil-A Opens in Tri-Cities WA, Try This Costco Version!

Before Chick-fil-A Opens in Tri-Cities Washington, Try This Costco Chicken Version

Chick-fil-A is coming to Kennewick as the construction has been approved by the city so look for construction to start soon on Canal Drive in 2025.



I've seen first hand the craziness that Chick-fil-A can bring. My wife is from Salem Oregon and when we visit her parents, the drive-thru in Salem is four lanes deep showing the passion for the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. I've never eaten there because of the wait.

Chick-fil-A Draws Conservative Criticism For Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Policy Getty Images loading...

So I found the prefect chicken sandwich hack from Costco that'll make you think you are getting the real thing from the beloved restaurant.

In an article from Delish and Yahoo.com, social influencers have discovered a Kirkland product that's almost identical to the Chick-fil-A.

It's called Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets.

Here's the quick recipe: toast the bun, Chick-fil-A sauce, pickle and you'll be good to go.

So give it a try and let me know how it turns out.

credit: cosco credit: cosco loading...

According to the Tri-City Herald, The new Chick-fil-A will be located at 7009 West Canal in Kennewick and will include a new 5000 square foot building that'll include kitchen, seating for 70, patio seating for 24, 96 parking stalls and a two lane drive thru.

