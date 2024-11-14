A Beaver Moon Will Grace Our Skies Soon – Here’s When To See It In Tri-Cities

This Friday, November 15th, marks the arrival of the Beaver Moon — a striking full moon that promises to light up the night sky.

Break out the binoculars for amazing viewing

As the last full moon before winter, the Beaver Moon gets its name from early Native American tribes who would set traps for beavers in preparation for the colder months.

This tradition connects the moon with the changing season, signaling the time to harvest furs before the freezing weather set in.

This year, the Beaver Moon will appear at its peak on the evening of November 15th, offering a stunning celestial display.

This moon will rise near the horizon

Like all full moons, it will be visible from sundown to sunrise, but this particular moon is special because it will rise near the horizon, giving it a golden hue and making it seem larger and more vibrant.

This optical effect, known as the "moon illusion," is particularly captivating when viewed from open spaces or by water.

Skywatchers can also look forward to some great stargazing.

The Beaver Moon will share the sky with a few prominent constellations, including Taurus and the Pleiades cluster, adding to the moon’s brilliance.

So, whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or a casual observer, Friday night’s Beaver Moon is a must-see event. Grab your blanket, head outside, and take in the beauty of this incredible lunar moment!

It’s a perfect time to celebrate the wonders of the night sky!

These celestial spectacles occur when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, coinciding with a full moon phase.

