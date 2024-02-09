Scary Stuff: Watch Bear’s Bold Invasion of Washington Home [VIDEO]

Thomas Etzkorn/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Etzkorn/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valleymas Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Thomas Etzkorn/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Etzkorn/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valleymas Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

A hungry bear tried to break into a North Bend Home by using the doggie door.

Get our free mobile app

Surveillance video captured it all on tape. The bear is seen on back deck attempting to get into the home on Wednesday night. The bear is seen looking into a window as well as trying to get in through the doggie door. The bear first attempted to get into an empty humming bird-feeder. When he realized there wasn't anything in the bird feeder, he tried to get into the home. [Video courtesy of Amy Holt-via Youtube-KOMO News]

Home owner Amy Holt is bear aware, by securing garbage cans and bringing in bird feeders at night. The bear never did make it into the home. Her dog never barked, either. The bear eventually gave up and made its way back into the woods. Wildlife officials say bears may be more active than normal this time of the year, due to the warmer temperatures.

What's the best way to bear-proof your home?

Storyful News and Weather-Youtube Storyful News and Weather-Youtube loading...

Experts say an electric fence is an excellent bear deterrent. Noisemakers and motion lights also work. A bear could be startled by flashing lights and an alarm. Keep in mind that a bear's nose is 100 times more sensitive than a human's. Bleach or ammonia-based cleaners should be used on trash cans and other areas. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has more tips to bearproofing your home.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world