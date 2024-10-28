Ballot Box on Fire: Many Must Re-Vote in Washington State

Election time is here. Many people send in or drop off their ballots. I'm one of them. I study my voter pamphlet thoroughly and take my time to fill in my ballot. I like reading at my leisure and not feeling rushed.

Often, I find I need to go back through the pamphlet double check the Proposition issues, and re-read it to be sure I understand the content.

The way propositions are worded sometimes makes me feel like I'm answering a trick question on a High school quiz!

I also struggle sometimes with my local government officials. Trying to Keep them all straight and make sure I am writing in the correct circle to vote for the candidate I think will best serve our community.

Much of the population vote absentee ballot.

I live rural and I feel good knowing I can drive to my local drop-off ballot location when I vote. I feel safe dropping my ballot in the ballot box so it won't get lost in the mail.

Hundreds of ballots were destroyed by fire.

Recently it was reported that a ballot box location was smoldering with fire. This happened in Clark County, WA in Vancouver.

I think that is so sad. Hundreds of ballots have been destroyed. I can't imagine it was purposely set, but I don't know how else a fire could start in a location such as a ballet box.

I despise vandals and I hate to think people who used that drop-off location will again have to acquire a ballot and find a way to vote.

Many people would have to drive a long distance, leave work early or have to find child care and transportation to get to an 'in-person' voting location. Then stand in line and feel the pressure of knowing someone is waiting behind to vote after you.

I hated that feeling. I don't like feeling pressured to rush my voting.

Don't forget to vote!

