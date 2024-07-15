What? Most Charming Town in Washington State Isn’t Leavenworth!?

Whenever I see a survey about Washington State and charming towns to visit, I usually see Leavenworth at the top of the list.



Can You Name The Most Charming Town In Washington State?

Surprisingly, I saw another survey and Leavenworth didn't make the list but another charming town in Washington State is ranked among the best in the nation.

canva canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to Betway.com. they've broken down the most charming towns in the United States and Canada. Texas rules the roost with several placements on the list.

Decatur, Georgia claimed the #1 top spot but Texas managed to lodge in three towns in the top 15 according to the website with Denison Texas making the top 7.

Photo by Gulnaz Sh. on Unsplash Photo by Gulnaz Sh. on Unsplash loading...

Oak Harbor Washington made the list at #15 but the top spot for charming towns in the United States and Canada is claimed by Bainbridge Island at #5.

Here's what the site said about it's Bainbridge Island pick:

Located 10 miles across Elliot Bay from Seattle, Washington’s Bainbridge Island is the third most charming town in the USA, with the second most parks (20), and the joint third most landmarks (6). The perfect place for families – and anyone looking for a slower pace of life – spend the day at Fort Ward Park, where you can hike, play, and enjoy a picnic; or if you want to learn more about the town’s history, visit Bainbridge Island Historical Museum.

Bainbridge Island ranked high because of the number of parks, landmarks, and quality of life. You can read more about the survey here.

10 Washington State Town Names That Don’t Sound Like Washington Do these 10 Washington State towns sound like they belong in Washington? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals