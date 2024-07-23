It’s almost time for “Back to School.” It's exciting! But, it can also be stressful!

How much will school supplies cost me this year?

If you’ve lived in the Tri-Cities for any length of time, You probably feel pretty good about the school systems here. And you should! Many of our Elementary, Middle and High Schools rank very well when compared to the National Averages.

Which schools are the best in the Tri-Cities area? Well, of course everyone thinks their school is the best! That’s the team spirit! And truly it’s a matter of perspective.

Will my child be prepared for college

I’ve lived in this area since 1990. Both my boys graduated from Hanford High school and went on to College here in Washington.

One graduated with a Business degree from University of Washington, and the other graduated with a Digital Technology degree from Washington State University,

They both did very well in college and I personally tribute much of that to the great teachers and administrators at Hanford High School in Richland..

Which High Schools in Tri-Cities are the best

How Do WA High Schools compare?

The top-ranked U.S. public schools in the 2024 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students earned outstanding scores in math, reading and science state assessments; took and earned a qualifying score in an array of college-level exams; and graduated in high proportions. U.S. News ranked nearly 18,000 public high schools using a comprehensive formula. The six ranking factors and their weights are explained in the rankings methodology.

I think in general (and this is just my opinion) but, I think the key is finding good teachers that have the ability to connect, inspire and motivate students. Parents as well, have a significant roll in empowering their kids to take control of their education so they are motivated to get the most out of it! And be able to achieve their future goals. We all know, it’s easier to go to work doing something you love verses something you hate!

Now, I’m the last to preach here. I’m sure I failed in so many ways. And I was a very poor student myself growing up, which is why I made it a priority for my kids to see it differently. I later went on to become a teacher myself! (funny story for another time) Point is…Creating an environment where your child is set up to succeed rather than fail is crucial.

How Can I help my child succeed in school

Proper bedtime,

Workspace that is neat and organized for doing homework.

Necessary items and supplies Backpack, notebooks, organizers, laptop etc

The pressures of adolescence are so difficult to navigate (as we all know) and setting your kids up for the best possible outcome is so important.

There are wonderful resources available today for parents and students.

20 ways you can help your child succeed in school

