Richland Rescue Cat Babybel Is Ready to Be Someone’s Everything

We had the most adorable kitty join us this morning in the studio, and she's up for adoption.

She Raised Her Babies—Now Who Will Love Babybel?

Babybell has quite the story that you'll want to read about.

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After Raising Her Kittens, Babybel Is Ready for Her Happy Ending

Babybel was found by a community member near Tanglewood Drive and Duportail Street in Richland while very pregnant, and was able to safely give birth in a loving and devoted foster home.

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Now that her kittens are grown and heading off to find homes of their own, it’s finally Babybel’s turn.

She is currently awaiting her spay appointment, but is available for meet and greets.

Babybel is, quite honestly, one of the sweetest and most gentle cats you will ever meet.

She has a soft, loving nature and is the kind of cat who just wants to be close to her person.

After spending her time raising her babies, she is more than ready to be someone’s everything right meow.

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She’s calm, affectionate, and has that easy presence that makes you feel comfortable the moment you meet her.

Since she was found as a stray, her history with other dogs and cats is unknown.

Babybel’s adoption fee is $50. She will go home spayed, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, and treated for fleas, ticks, and worms.

If you'd like to adopt her, click here for more details.