Amazon Alert: Beware of These Sneaky New Scams Targeting Washingtonians

Prime days are coming up this week, and it looks like another new Amazon scam is making its way through Washington State.

Red Flags to Watch For in Washington State: Amazon Texts and Emails

It seems like you can't click on anything these days without a scammer trying to get your passwords while you are shopping on Amazon.

I received an email warning me about the new scam in my inbox over the weekend.

Here's what's going on with Amazon:

Scammers are sending out phony emails claiming your Amazon Prime membership is about to auto-renew, often at a strange or inflated price.

These emails may even contain some of your personal information to make them seem more believable.

They often include a link or button to "cancel your subscription," but clicking it takes you to a fake Amazon login page.

How to Report Amazon-Related Scams in Washington State

Don’t click any links. These scam sites are designed to steal your Amazon login and banking details.

What You Should Do:

To check your Prime membership: Open the Amazon app or go directly to Amazon.com. From the main menu, select “Prime” to see your membership status, renewal date, and plan details.

If you clicked a suspicious link: Keep a close eye on your bank or credit card statements. If you notice any unfamiliar charges, contact your bank right away to report potential fraud.

Report the scam: Forward any suspicious emails to amazon.com/reportascam.

As Prime Days kicks off over the next few days in Washington State, don't let your shopping frenzy accidentally get you scammed online. I just want you to be safe.

