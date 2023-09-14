What’s the Average House Rent for in WA? You’ll be Surprised!

What is the average cost to rent a house in Washington?

Of course, THAT depends on a number of things, size, how many bedrooms, bathrooms, etc. So, I did a quick Google search of "average rental price in Washington State." I was surprised at what was shown. According to Zillow.com:

The median rent for all bedrooms and all property types in Washington is $2,147.

Naturally, I checked to see what's available to rent in Tri-Cities and for how much.

Here's what I found. Shocker! Most rentals are far below the $2,147 WA average. In Kennewick, there's currently a small (500 sqft) one bedroom, one bath house for rent for $895.

Looking further, I found a larger place on Hood Avenue.

It's a single family residence (850 sqft) 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a single car garage. The property also has a washer/dryer. This unit rents for $1,395 a month.

I had to find a rental on short notice a few years ago.

I didn't know you had to pay an application fee. Fortunately, I found a 2 bedroom apartment in Kennewick, and was approved. I was happy. There was a pool, and an awning to park my vehicle under. However, the price was quite a bit more than I was used to paying. So, in that year lease, I was determined to purchase a home. Thankfully, working with a network of fabulous friends, I found a slice of heaven in Richland, after several months of looking and attending open houses.

If you're looking to rent, the good news is that there are a number of rentals in Tri-Cities available at less than WA's average $2,147 median rent.

