Pasco Airport Will Soon Bid Adieu to Direct Disneyland Flights

One of the best parts of living in the Tri-Cities is the fact that we've got direct flights to Las Vegas and Burbank, California.

Sadly, it looks like we are saying goodbye to the direct flight to Burbank in the near future.

Avelo Airlines, which provides direct flights to Burbank, is shutting down its West Coast operations by the end of December 2025, according to an article from Fox Business.

Avelo Airlines, a budget airline, is pulling back and focusing its efforts on its East Coast operations.

The Burbank flight from Pasco, Washington, will be one of the routes affected, which will come as a disappointment for Disneyland fans in the Columbia Basin.

Pasco isn't the only airport affected, as Avelo is pulling out of Washington, California, Montana, and Oregon, as reported in an article from the Tri-City Herald.

How does this news affect us here in the Tri-Cities?

Luckily, we still have Alaska Airlines that'll have daily flights going to LAX, but the loss of Avelo does take away one of those daily flights to the Orange County area.

It's a bummer to see the daily flight for Burbank going away, but hopefully another airline will soon take its place.

