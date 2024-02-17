Aub’s Bananza Bread Is Expanding in Richland & Opening Soon

The best banana bread I have ever tasted will soon be available in Richland.

And, there's a twist. This location on George Washington Way will be known as Aub's Lounge: Gourmet Banana Bread & Poetry. According to a recent Facebook post:

Good cooking is a labor of love, it brings people together and in a way it helps heal you. Aub’s Lounge is home to @aubs_bananza_bread and more! We’re known for offering amazing gourmet banana bread in more than 30 unique flavors! Now get ready to ignite your tastebuds with exquisite comfort foods elevated to new heights. I will be introducing a limited lunch and dinner menu for special occasions at Aub’s, featuring sumptuous soups, comfort food classics and Aubrey’s BBQ!

Owner Aubrieann Johnson says the Richland space will also be home to Impact Poet Ms. Jurudawise @jurudawise Janiece Spence & her creation “A Spoken Space." The goal is to share a safe space not centered around alcohol.

Aub's Lounge is located at 710 George Washington Way STE AA Richland, WA 99352. (in the Park View Plaza) The space was previously home to Novel Coffee & Teas, now located at 950 George Washington Way.

Aub's Bananza Bread was founded in Pasco in 2021, and is located at 110 South 4th Avenue. Pick up is available in Pasco and Walla Walla. Local delivery options are available and nationwide shipping is also an option.

Other than banana, what other flavors are available?

Johnson says the most popular is the OG Classic, her take on traditional banana bread. Some of the other fan favorites are are Nutty Buddy, Oreo, Reese’s, Death by Chocolate, and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Aub's Lounge: Gourmet Banana Bread & Poetry in Richland is planned to open in March.

