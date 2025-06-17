A popular home and decor store is closing several locations and has filed for bankruptcy.

Popular Home Store At Home Files for Bankruptcy, Two WA Stores Closing

Two Washington State stores are closing, and 24 other stores across the US in various states.

At Home Store Chain Files For Bankruptcy, Citing Tariff Impacts

In a statement from At Home, here are the details of the bankruptcy:

The Company has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the "RSA") with lenders holding more than 95% of the Company’s debt that sets forth terms of a prearranged financial restructuring that will eliminate substantially all of the Company’s nearly $2 billion in funded debt and provide a capital infusion of $200 million to support the Company through its restructuring process and beyond

At Home Bankruptcy: Find Out Which Washington State Stores Are Affected

To implement the terms of the RSA, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”).

So, what stores are affected? It looks like two Washington State stores so far, and that'll be:

1001 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, WA

2530 Rudkin Road, Yakima, WA

It looks like Kennewick is still slated to be open as the company restructures, but what the future holds for At Home remains to be seen. The complete list of store closures is available here.

