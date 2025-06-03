Astoria Oregon Police Celebrate “Goonies” With New Badges

If you are a HUGE fan of the Goonies movie from 1985, you have a chance to get a cool one-of-a-kind item from the Astoria Police Department.

Astoria, Oregon Police Celebrate “Goonies” 40th in a Special Way With New Badges

My wife loves The Goonies so much that she's gone to the Goonies Weekend in Astoria. We've also visited Astoria and checked out the filming locations of the movie, including the house and the jail.

The Astoria Police Department is celebrating the movie's 40th anniversary with commemorative badges that'll also be for sale to the public.

Astoria Officers Embrace Local Movie History for 40th Anniversary Celebration

In a posting on Facebook, the Astoria Police showed off the new badges just in time for the celebration:

In recognition of the Goonies' 40th Anniversary, our officers have adopted a commemorative patch to wear on their uniforms. Love it or hate it, there’s no denying the lasting impact the movie has had on the City of Astoria. This milestone is a chance to celebrate that legacy—and to connect with the amazing fans who travel from around the world to visit the place where it all began.

If you want your own piece of history, you can purchase patches at the Clatsop County Historical Society, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Astoria Coffee Company.



A portion of the proceeds supports the Astoria Police Department Community Policing Fund.

Oregon Police Department Honors Iconic Film With Custom "Goonies" Badges

If you are a big fan of the Goonies, a great cause and a cool item for your collection. I got one for my wife, I know she'll love it!

You can check out more details on the badges here

