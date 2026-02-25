Driver Narrowly Escapes Injury in Asotin Washington Rock Slide

Talk about a close call near Asotin, Washington. A driver narrowly escaped a serious accident when they came face-to-face with a massive rockslide.

Falling Rock Scare: Driver Avoids Serious Harm Near Asotin

Nothing is scarier than coming around a corner in the middle of the night and seeing the unexpected. We've all been there, and it's not fun.

In a posting from the Asotin Fire Department, here are details of the close call:

A pickup truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper was struck by a rock slide approximately six miles south of Asotin along Snake River Road on Tuesday night.

Rock Slide Along Asotin Route Ends Without Major Injuries

The rock slide blocked most of the road, though vehicles were able to navigate around the main debris.

The Asotin County Road Department arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. to clear the slide.

No injuries were reported; however, the fifth-wheel camper sustained extensive damage.

I've driven those country roads before, and luckily, the driver walked away without any injuries.