Police Arrest 3 More Sex Offenders in Eastern Washington

Three more sex offenders have been arrested in Eastern WA. I'm sure we are all happy to hear that three more offenders will be off the street!

The sad truth however is there are so many, the police can barely keep up with it.

Are there sex offenders in my neighborhood?

I don't know how a person develops such a warped mental perversion to inflict such harm on children, and I will never understand it. I applaud the detectives and police who diligently work to prevent offenders from harming kids.

How do you know if someone is a sex offender?

Luckily these three have been caught and charged.

According to the Deputy U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Washington, all three men were fugitives with multiple sex offense convictions.

David McCuiston of Spokane: Failed to register as a sex offender, and was previously convicted of attempted lewd acts with a minor and third-degree rape.

William Shawl of Riverside, Washington was arrested for an outstanding federal escape warrant. He has previous convictions for luring a minor with a developmental disability, abusive sexual conduct with a child under 12 and failing to register as a sex offender.

Barry Collins of Tonasket, Washington, was arrested for escaping from community custody and failing to comply with his terms of supervision.

Collins is supervised for failing to register as a sex offender and has previous convictions for third-degree child rape, drug possession and burglary.

It is literally horrifying to see how many sex offenders are in Washington, let alone across the country.

There is a National Data base you can find more information

According to our research of Washington and other state lists, there were 53 registered sex offenders living in zip code 99336 (Kennewick, WA) as of September 16, 2024. The ratio of all residents to sex offenders in zip code 99336 is 967 to 1.

For Richland Washington there is also a list:

There are 17 registered sex offenders listed in Richland Washington.

What is a level 3 sex offender in Washington state?

Offender exhibits predatory tendencies as defined by RCW 71.09. 020. Criminal history of repeated sexual offenses, or other acts that include violence. Level 3 offenders are considered to be a high risk to reoffend in the community and meet most, if not all, of the following criteria:

