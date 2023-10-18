Are Your Kids Swatting and Doxing? WA Parents Need To Know Guide

Two Dangerous Social Media Trends Are Sweeping Washington State

As a parent, you always want your children to be safe from harm. Unfortunately, sometimes dangers come in the form of online threats.

I remember growing up in Clarkston Washington long before social media and a classmate called in a bomb threat. It was the 80s and even then, police took it very seriously. My friend was suspended for several weeks and did lots of community service for their actions

Dangerous Pranks Could Put Your Child At Risk In Washington State

Two rising trends that have been making headlines lately are swatting and doxing.

Both can have serious consequences and as a result, it's important for Washington State parents to be aware of what these actions entail and how they can protect their kids from them.

I'm going to break down these two newer trends that'll hopefully keep your kids out of trouble.

So, what exactly is swatting?

Swatting is the act of making a false report to the police or emergency services about a violent crime in progress at someone's residence.

The goal is to get a SWAT team or other law enforcement officers to respond to the scene, which can result in serious harm or even death to the victims. Swatting is often done as a prank or as a form of revenge in online gaming communities, and it's becoming more common in Washington State.

Doxing, on the other hand, is the act of publicly sharing someone's private information, such as their home address or phone number, without their consent.

This information is often shared with the intent of bullying or harassing the victim, and it can lead to physical harm or emotional distress. Doxing can also be used to incite swatting or other harmful actions.

It's important to be aware of these trends and take steps to protect your children.

One of the best ways to do this is to talk to them about the dangers of swatting and doxing and encourage them to be cautious about sharing personal information online.

Additionally, make sure your children are aware of the potential consequences of these actions, and teach them to report any suspicious or threatening behavior they encounter online.

If you suspect that you or your child has been doxed, take immediate action to remove the personal information that has been shared.

As you can see, both swatting and doxing are serious trends that you'll want your kids to avoid and be educated about.

