One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?

I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington.

By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763

Have You Ever Been To Anatone Washington?

If you know the area, you might already know the little town I speak of but if not, there is a little tiny town in Washington State that might lay claim to being the smallest town in Washington.

The town I speak of is Anatone Washington. It once had a post office and high school but after 1976, both seemed to vanish overnight. I had to be bused into nearby Asotin Washington and never got a chance to attend the Anatone school district.

By Dsdugan - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22620007

Anatone Washington can't lay claim to being the smallest town in Washington State but pretty darn close to it.

The town has a hilarious sign as you enter Anatone that's updated yearly with the current populace.

Anatone is in an unincorporated part of the United States so it doesn't do the census but the town folk of Anatone is known for taking their own yearly count.

credit: google street view

I try to get back there once a year to snap a picture. One year was amusing as a bear had been added to the list.

At this time, roughly 38 people live in Anatone proper but the outlying area has about 220 residents that call Anatone home.

attachment-4906_1171567371587_5555802_n loading...

If you ever make it through the area, you'll chuckle at the sign as it changes yearly and has become a landmark of the tiny town.

