So America's "Ugliest House" is located in West Richland and it's been under your nose the whole time.



As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder but one house in Tri-Cities Washington might take the cake as the ugliest house in America and before you shoot the messenger, I'm not the one who made the call.

You see, HGTV has a series called "Ugliest House In America", hosted by Retta, where she travels around the country, looking to fix up some of the ugliest homes in America.

From the outside, the West Richland home might seem unassuming but when you step inside, you spy some unusual features that'll make you scratch your head.

I love a throwback as much as the next person but from the carpet to the bomb shelter (makes sense to have a bomb shelter in the Tri-Cities), you'll wonder what the owners were thinking - take a peek inside and join me after the gallery:

So the house was featured in the May episodes on HGTV and you have to say it's great to see this house featured on national TV

From the unusual dance floor, where the previous owner was a dance fanatic to the bomb shelter without a door, this West Richland home is quite the sight and worth peeking into.

According to the HGTV episode, the new owners plan to renovate and make it their own so enjoy Tri-Cities most unusual house now before it fades away into history.

You can read more about the home here.

