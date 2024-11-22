Washington State AMC Theatres Sends Out a Strong Warning

There’s an unparalleled magic that comes with watching a musical on the big screen, especially one as beloved as "Wicked."

AMC Theatres Warn Against Singing Along During 'Wicked' Screenings

However, when it comes to singing along during the movie, AMC Theatres in Washington State is drawing a firm line.

AMC has issued a clear message: while you're welcome to enjoy every note and lyric of Wicked but singing along is off-limits—for now.

The announcement from AMC Theatres has sparked widespread discussion among theater enthusiasts and die-hard fans of musicals alike. It’s not uncommon for audiences to feel compelled to sing along with their favorite songs in films such as "Wicked," which boasts iconic tracks like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.”

However, AMC's decision stems from a desire to preserve the cinematic experience for all patrons. By implementing a 'no singing' policy during regular screenings, they aim to ensure that everyone can enjoy the film without distractions—an important consideration given how varied audience reactions can be.

Despite current restrictions, musical lovers need not despair entirely. There's exciting news on the horizon—a special sing-along version of "Wicked" is slated to arrive at AMC theaters soon. This version will invite you into an interactive viewing experience where singing is not just permitted but encouraged.

So if you have anxiously been awaiting "Wicked" in theaters, don't fret, enjoy the movie and when the sing-along version is released, head back in and sing your lungs out when the new version arrives at AMC Theatres in Washington State.

