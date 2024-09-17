Amazon Corporate Employees Back at Office 5 Days a Week

Amazon may be on the way to losing some employees with this new decision to bring back a huge segment of their Corporate managers to the office.

Many employees will leave their jobs if they can not work from home

Amazon is instructing corporate staffers to spend five days a week in the office, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo on Monday.

Amazon's work-from-home policy is changing due to changes in the company for fewer managers to lead more employees in the workforce.

Amazon Corporate Employees are expected at the office 5 days per week.

Not everyone wants to work from home. Connecting face-to-face with team members is crucial at times. Many people prefer a hybrid schedule being in the office a couple of days a week

The study is controversial on whether or not productivity sufferers or increases by working from home

Amazon’s workforce expanded 14% to 1.52 million employees in the second quarter of 2022.

The progressive and ever-expanding Amazon services we all enjoy are hoping to stay on the cutting edge by working closely with team members to always come up with better solutions in production and delivery.

Many Washington employees work from home and that tends to be an added bonus to accepting a job with any company. Still, some prefer to work at an office and enjoy the social aspect of seeing team members face to face.

I enjoy that as well, but I find I am far more productive when I work from home without distractions. And, I am way more comfortable. And I'm not chatting with everyone in the office instead of getting my work done!

A recent article stated Amazon was hiring. I wonder if the positions being offered are in the workplace jobs. Check out the article if you are looking for work.

One thing I appreciate is less traffic on the streets when people are working from home.

On the west side of the mountains that certainly helps with the heavy traffic issues they constantly experience with all the daily commuters.

When I worked in Seattle my office in Downtown Seattle was five miles from where I lived. It would sometimes take me an hour and 15 minutes to drive to work. I felt pretty sure I could jog faster than the traffic flow would allow.

I love that we don't have traffic here in the Tri-Cities. Oh sure, sometimes there is a backup here or there but nothing like on the west side. We should all appreciate that luxury!

