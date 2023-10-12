Beware Amazon “Brushing Scam” Hitting Soon In Washington State

What Is The "Brushing" Scam And Why Is It Coming To Washington State?

If you see a package from Amazon on your doorstep and you didn't order anything from Amazon, it might be a part of what they call the "brushing" scam.



How Can I Not Get Scammed By Fake Amazon Packages On My Porch?

Scammers are everywhere these days and I can't stand them because now they are infiltrating everywhere and not just your phone or email anymore. There's a new scam that involves Amazon that you should be aware of.

The Amazon "brushing" scam consists of people sending out unsolicited products to people, typically Amazon customers, and then posting fake positive reviews in the recipient's name.

This scam is designed to manipulate Amazon's review system, boost product ratings, and make the seller's products appear more popular and trustworthy than they actually are.

Here's how the Amazon brushing scam typically works:

Unsolicited Products: The scam begins when a recipient, often an Amazon customer, receives a package at their doorstep containing a product they didn't order. The package may be addressed to them and sometimes includes a gift message to make it appear legitimate.

Fake Orders: The recipient may also notice a new order on their Amazon account, indicating they've purchased the product. However, no money is exchanged in this process; it's simply a part of the scam to make it look legitimate.

Fake Reviews: After receiving the unsolicited product, the scammer, often using multiple fake accounts, posts positive reviews for the product under the recipient's name. These reviews help boost the product's rating and make it seem popular and well-regarded.

Motivation: Scammers engage in brushing scams for several reasons. They may be trying to manipulate Amazon's algorithm to improve their product rankings, increase sales, and attract more buyers. Additionally, they may use fake reviews to create the illusion of customer satisfaction, which can be used to deceive potential customers.

As you can see, scammers are always trying to get one over on you. I've come across a few dog-related toy reviews, bought the toy from Amazon and it was a piece of junk so I know the reviews of 5-star had to be scams to get people to buy the product.

So beware the next time you see an Amazon package on your porch that you didn't order.

