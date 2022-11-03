Amazing Washington DOT Workers Save the Day During Wildfire

Two Washington DOT Workers Rushed To Action And Saved The Day

Two Washington Department of Transportation is getting kudos for a job well done and being commended for their quick thinking during a recent potential wildfire flair-up.



"A Heroic Survey Crew Gives New Meaning To Roadside Assistance" - WA DOT

In a posting from the Washington DOT, DOT workers Jeff and Garth stepped up during a recent roadside incident and ended up saving the day with their quick thinking.

Here are the details of the incident:

A few weeks ago two of our workers, Jeff and Garth, were doing survey work near SR 507 in Yelm when a brush fire broke out.

Jeff started spraying it with a fire extinguisher but soon they found themselves in the middle of several fires. After calling the fire department, they recognized the fires spreading quickly toward a neighboring property with cows in a field.

They tried to notify the residents but no one was home so they herded the cows to a nearby field away from the fire.

They then noticed fire heading toward a horse shed so they grabbed a nearby garden hose and sprayed the shed and surrounding grass to keep the fire away, at which point the fire department arrived to take over.

Talk about an amazing story. Kudos to Garth and Jeff for their quick thinking. You can read more about the story on the WA DOT blog here.

