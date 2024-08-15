Laugh all you want but I love this stuff! My son has a house in Kennewick that has an amazing back deck.

There is some light pollution but has a pretty great view for quite a distance. At night, the sky lights up beautifully with stars and activity. Several times he has seen things...

Is Washington a hot spot for UFO's?

On this particular night, he filmed it. You tell me what it looks like to YOU!

Two separate videos show strange orbs of light dancing around the sky. He filmed it on his phone and said he watched them for quite a long time.

Washington is a hot spot for UFO's and UAP's one of the first recordings of a UFO was around Mount Rainier

and here is the second one:

And my son isn't the only one who has seen strange things in the sky here in the Tri-Cities. Surrounding cities have all had sightings. In fact, according to the data, Washington has the most sightings in the Pacific Northwest.

